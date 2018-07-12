The Best Dim Sum in the ID — Ocean Star Seafood Restaurant

Ocean Star Seafood Restaurant

600 7th Ave. S., Seattle, WA 98104

9 a.m.–10:30 p.m. daily

(206) 623-1670

If you love seafood, especially crab, Ocean Star is skilled in cooking Alaskan king crab in all kinds of delicious styles. The chef can create three dishes from one crab, such as steamed crab with garlic, gourmet

soup, or green onions and scallions; its shell filled with baked sticky rice; stir-fried with salt, garlic, and pepper or black bean sauce or chili pepper. If you enjoy dim sum, try the five-color steamed dumplings, its different flavors will amaze you.