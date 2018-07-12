The Best Dim Sum in the ID — Joyale Seafood Restaurant

Joyale Seafood Restaurant

Pacific Rim Center

900 S. Jackson St., Seattle, WA 98104

10 a.m.–10 p.m. daily

(206) 623-1318

Joyale offers two things that most ID restaurants don’t have — free parking and seating for over 500 people. You don’t need to wait long for dim sum on weekends for seats. It’s ideal for large groups of friends to meet. Its dim sum is modestly priced and its kitchen is equipped to serve any style of cooking for your favorite seafood entrees and other cuisine. It is a family business. Joyale and Joy are sisters, and Joy owns Joy Palace Restaurant on Martin Luther King Way South.