The Best Dim Sum in the ID — House of Hong Restaurant

House of Hong Restaurant

409 8th Ave. S., Seattle, WA 98104

9:30 a.m.–10 p.m. daily

(206) 622-7997

“Our extensive remodeling two years ago and commitment to rebuilding the restaurant, have earned us a 4-star rating in reviews,” said owners Amy and Po Lee. House of Hong is famous for big community parties and weddings, as the venue has three individual VIP rooms and a dance floor. Aside from a great dim sum variety, it serves North and South Chinese cuisine. “Our 65” screen have brought sports fans from all over, especially during the World Cup,” said Lee. House of Hong also has many free parking spots.