The Best Dim Sum in the ID — Hong Kong Bistro

Hong Kong Bistro

507 Maynard S., #511C

Seattle, WA 98104

10 a.m.–2 a.m.

(206) 682-1922

“Our dim sum is fresh and hot because

we make when you order,” said owner Ben. “We are the only one in Chinatown ID, with this approach because wewe want our customers to feel the quality and taste.”

Closed for one month in remodeling, the Bistro has a facelift with contemporary artwork, earth-tone and wood design, brand new furniture and a bar. Yes, new menu too. It gives a warm and comfy feeling. “I want to change the impression that Chinese restaurants are old and dirty. We want our restaurant to be clean and modern.”

Another new concept is that, Bistro is probably the only one providing free lemon bottle water on each table. And free refill too.