The Best Dim Sum in the ID — Dim Sum King

Dim Sum King

617 S. Jackson St., Seattle, WA 98104

6:30 a.m.–6 p.m. daily

(206) 682-2823

“We work hard to give the best dim sum to our customers — fresh and top-quality ingredients, 43 varieties, and fastest take-out service,” said owner Amy Eng. You can buy as little as one item or as many as you want. Prices start at 70 cents. Dim Sum King sells over 1,000 hum bow a day. Its customers give them 4- and 5-star ratings. It also sells wholesale to many Asian restaurants in Seattle and Bellevue.