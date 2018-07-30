Singh named new president of Edmonds Community College

The Edmonds Community College Board of Trustees voted to offer Dr. Amit Singh the role of president.

Singh accepted and began work on June 25.

With more than 20 years of experience in higher education, Singh previously served as the provost and senior vice president of academic affairs at Clark State Community College in Springfield, Ohio.

Singh holds four graduate degrees — a doctorate in economics from Ranchi University, India; a master’s in finance from Georgia State University; a Master of Business Administration from Salisbury University, Maryland; and a master’s and bachelor’s in economics from Patna University, India.

Former Edmonds Community College president Dr. Jean Hernandez retired in December.