Rotary Club of Seattle has a new president

Cindy Runger is the 110th president of the Rotary Club of Seattle — the first woman of color to hold that position.

Born in Vietnam, Runger is a Gonzaga University graduate. She also holds a JD from the Gonzaga University School of Law, and currently serves on Gonzaga’s Board of Regents.

Runger had a career in government service — first as a staff attorney with the Washington State Senate, and eventually, as Governor Gary Locke’s legislative liaison.

Runger most recently worked for U.S. Trust, where she provided wealth management to high net worth clients and large nonprofit organizations.

She also serves on the corporate board of Unibank.

Runger resides in Seattle with her son, Thor.