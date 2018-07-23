Rainier Valley neighborhood grant

HomeSight and the Rainier Valley Community Development Fund announced the approval of nearly $2 million in grants and lending capital from Wells Fargo last month.
The funds will be used to help improve the Othello/Rainier Valley community and create more diverse small business ownership in South Seattle.
A comprehensive, resident-driven neighborhood plan that includes a meal program for seniors, technical assistance for neighborhood small businesses, and an online media clearinghouse will be implemented.
