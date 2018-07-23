Northwest Asian Weekly

Rainier Valley neighborhood grant

Wayne Lau (center), executive director of the Rainier Valley Community Development Fund and Tony To, executive director of HomeSight (second from right)

HomeSight and the Rainier Valley Community Development Fund announced the approval of nearly $2 million in grants and lending capital from Wells Fargo last month.

The funds will be used to help improve the Othello/Rainier Valley community and create more diverse small business ownership in South Seattle.

A comprehensive, resident-driven neighborhood plan that includes a meal program for seniors, technical assistance for neighborhood small businesses, and an online media clearinghouse will be implemented.

