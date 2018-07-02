Paul Liao passes

Dr. Paul Bao-Ho Liao, civil engineer and former CEO of the engineering firm KCM Inc., passed away on June 14.

Born in Kaohsiung, Taiwan, Liao attended the prestigious National Cheng Kung University.

He relocated to the United States, and earned his master’s degree in environmental engineering at Oklahoma State University and his Ph.D. at the University of Washington.

Liao joined KCM and quickly gained international recognition for his pioneering research on water treatment for fish hatcheries. Liao helped build the infrastructure of the growing Pacific Northwest from modern wastewater systems and transit facilities to the West Seattle Bridge and the Seattle Aquarium.

Liao also developed the Pacific Rim Center, Jackson Square building, and the strip mall on 6030 Martin Luther King Jr. Way S., along several other developments.

He is survived by his wife, Mei-yea Liao, his daughters Darlene Liao (Angelo Chang) and Dahlia Mak (Robert), and four grandchildren.