OIRA addresses ICE agent concerns

By Staff

NORTHWEST ASIAN WEEKLY

The Seattle Office of Immigrant and Refugee Affairs (OIRA) is addressing rumors fueled by social media reports about ICE agents at Seattle-area light rail stations.

Communications and Outreach Manager Joaquin Uy wrote, “People who did not even witness the activity first-hand claimed that immigration enforcement agents were asking people to show proof of citizenship. These are unconfirmed rumors.”

Uy said the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) agency called the Transportation Security Administration Visible Intermodal Prevention and Response team (TSA VIPR) routinely patrols light rail stations, ferry terminals, and other modes of transportation in cities across the country, including Seattle.

The officers patrol armed and wear DHS-branded gear and it is in their job description to be “visible,” but they are not ICE agents. OIRA urged that if you suspect ICE activity in your community to call the Washington Immigrant Solidarity Network instead of posting to social media. The number for the WAISN hotline is 844-724-3737 or 844-RAID-REP.