Narasaki named Japanese American of the Biennium

On July 21, the National Japanese American Citizens League (JACL) proudly named Diane Narasaki as Japanese American of the Biennium in the field of Business/Industry/Technology.

The award is the highest public award of the National JACL.

In nominating Narasaki, the Seattle Chapter JACL wrote, “Diane’s ability to coalesce diverse groups of smaller communities into larger coalitions deepens their impact. She believes that groups have more in common than differences, and there is strength in numbers.”

Narasaki has been the executive director of the Asian Counseling and Referral Service for 24 years. She is retiring in October.

Past award recipients from Seattle since 1990 include: Tomio Moriguchi, George Tsutakawa, Aki Kurose, Gordon Hirabayashi, Tom Ikeda, Tetsuden Kashima, Frank Fujii, and the Seattle Nisei Veterans Committee/NVC Foundation.