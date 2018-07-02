My-Linh Thai running for State House seat

Bellevue School Board President My-Linh Thai is running for State Representative in the 41st legislative district.

Incumbent Rep. Judy Clibborn is retiring.

Thai moved to Washington state at the age 15 as a refugee from Vietnam. A graduate from the University of Washington School of Pharmacy, Thai and her husband built a successful pediatric neurology practice from the ground up in Casper, Wyo., and she later worked as a practicing pharmacist in Billings, Mont.

Thai, who first got involved in her local PTA, won an “Outstanding Advocate” award for her efforts, and propelled her to serve as a Bellevue School Board Director and now Board President.