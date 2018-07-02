Krishna Thiagarajan named Seattle Symphony president & CEO

Krishna Thiagarajan will be the Seattle Symphony’s next president & CEO starting Sept. 1, 2018.

Currently chief executive of the Royal Scottish National Orchestra, Thiagarajan was recommended after a five-month international search. He has previously held positions with the Orpheus Chamber Orchestra and Symphony in C.

Board Chair Leslie Jackson Chihuly said of Thiagarajan, “His depth of musical knowledge and business acumen combined with a deep understanding of the nuances of our industry make him an excellent choice, as we keep pushing forward on our mission to unleash the power of music, bring people together, and lift the human spirit.”

Thiagarajan replaces former president & CEO Simon Woods, who became the CEO of the Los Angeles Philharmonic in January.