Jaypal: Proud to be arrested

By Staff

NORTHWEST ASIAN WEEKLY

Rep. Pramila Jayapal announced that she was arrested on June 28 in Washington, D.C. — during an immigration protest against President Trump’s family separation policies.

The protest, organized by the Women’s March and the Center for Popular Democracy, mobilized to speak out against the “inhumane and cruel” zero-tolerance policy of the Trump administration that has led to family separation and children in cages, Jayapal said.

In a Twitter video after her arrest, Jayapal said she was “proud” to have been arrested. “As a member of Congress, I refuse to let this president and this administration do what they are doing to children, to parents, to asylum seekers in my name,” she said.

About 575 people, mostly women, were charged with demonstrating unlawfully.