ID shrimp burglar

A 45-year-old man was arrested for the second time in less than a week for targeting the same International District deli’s shrimp supply.

Police were called to the business in the 1200 block of South Main Street just before 2 a.m. on June 25, and spotted the man walking out of the business.

Officers took him into custody but found he was not carrying any stolen items on him. When police checked inside the business, they found he had apparently stashed a garbage bag full of frozen shrimp near the deli’s back door.

A week prior, on June 19, the same man broke into the very same deli and attempted to escape with nine boxes of shrimp, valued at $400. He was caught then, too.

Following his latest burglary, the man — who was also carrying a knife, window punch and other tools frequently used by burglars — was once again booked into the King County Jail for burglary.