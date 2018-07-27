Early morning stabbing in ID

By Staff

NORTHWEST ASIAN WEEKLY

A man is recovering at the hospital and another man is in custody following an early morning stabbing in the International District.

Officers responded to a report of a stabbing at 2:30 am on July 21 at 12th Avenue South and South Jackson Street.

There, they found an injured 37-year-old man — he was treated at the scene, then taken to Harborview Medical Center for non life-threatening injuries.

Officers spoke with an eyewitness who provided a suspect description. A 51-year-old man was located and taken into custody without incident.

He was later booked into the King County Jail for investigation of assault and an outstanding warrant.