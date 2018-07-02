Doug Baldwin is finalist for humanitarian award

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Doug Baldwin has been named a finalist for ESPN’s Muhammad Ali Sports Humanitarian Award.

A press release from ESPN said Baldwin, the son of a police officer, “feels uniquely positioned to pursue conversations about and develop solutions to address the issues facing law enforcement and the communities they serve.”

Baldwin — whose grandmother is Filipino — has continually utilized his platform to raise and donate funds, participate in conversations, advocate for changing of state and federal laws, and pursue systemic change.

The winner will be announced at an awards ceremony on July 17.