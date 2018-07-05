CAPAA seeks candidates

By Staff

NORTHWEST ASIAN WEEKLY

The Washington State Commission on Asian Pacific American Affairs (CAPAA) is currently accepting applications for candidates interested in serving on the Commission. The advisory board represent the state’s Asian American and Pacific Islander communities, and ensures their access to participation in the fields of government, business, education, health, and other areas.

Commissioners serve three-year terms and are expected to attend CAPAA’s public board meetings five times a year.

For more information and to apply, go to capaa.wa.gov/about/serve-on-the-commission. The deadline to submit an application is July 20, 2018.