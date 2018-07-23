Northwest Asian Weekly

Bellevue students win abacus and mental math competition

From left: Hasinee Lagadapati, Eshan Sivalanka, Sahith Sivalanka, Shreyas Barla, and Joshua Yen holding their championship trophies and merit awards. (Photo provided by Ramesh Barla)

Five students from Bellevue won at the 13th Canadian & 5th British Columbia Provincial UCMAS Abacus & Mental Math competition in Surrey, B.C. in May.

Established in 1993 in Malaysia, UCMAS (Universal Concept Mental Arithmetic System) strengthens math skills, promotes whole brain development, and establishes foundational building blocks like memory, concentration, creativity, and problem-solving capabilities.

Hasinee Lagadapati, Eshan Sivalanka, Sahith Sivalanka, Shreyas Barla, and Joshua Yen won trophies and merit awards for their high scores.

The annual competition seeks to provide a competitive arena for UCMAS students to excel in their respective categories and be recognized for their excellence.

