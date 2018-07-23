Al Sugiyama street sign

The Alan Sugiyama Honorary Street Sign Committee said a sign honoring the late community leader will be approved by the Seattle City Council on July 23.

Committee member Larry Matsuda said they received an email on July 11 from City Council President Bruce Harrell’s office of the approval.

Because of a proposed Seattle Department of Transportation street modification project, the sign will not be located at 15th Avenue South and South Oregon, as originally proposed.

It will be placed north of that site.

After the street sign is approved, the committee plans to do an onsite unveiling ceremony and reception possibly in September — around the time of Sugiyama’s birthday.