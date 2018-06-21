Shuko Hara dies at 103

By Staff

NORTHWEST ASIAN WEEKLY

The mother of former King County Assessor Lloyd Hara, Shuko Hara, a former Seattleite, died in Hockessin, Del. on June 10. She was 103 years old.

Born January 31, 1915 in Spokane, Wash. to Mantaro and Hide Yoshihara, Shuko grew up in Montana and graduated from the University of Washington (UW) with top honors. In 1933, she married pharmacist James Hara. They operated Hara Drug Co. at 14th and Yesler until their forced internment in 1942. The family returned in 1955 and settled in Northeast Seattle.

Shuko worked as a pharmacist for Swedish and Virginia Mason hospitals, and ended her career at the UW School of Pharmacy.

She was active in the University Congregational Church as a Sunday school teacher and women’s club leader.

Retirement in 1982 gave her more time for world travel, bonsai, ikebana, gardening, cooking, playing bridge and hanafuda, reading, and cheering on the Seahawks and Huskies.

Shuko is survived by son Lloyd Hara, daughters Mitzi Sakata and Marsha DeFeyter, six grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by brothers Ken and Teruo, sister Yukiye, and by James, her husband of 50 years. A private memorial service is planned at a future date.

Remembrances may be made to UW School of Pharmacy or a charity of your choice.