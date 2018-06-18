Senate Page Ogaki

Jasmine Ogaki, a junior at Shorewood High School, was appointed by Sen. Patty Murray to serve as a U.S. Senate Page during the spring term of 2018. Ogaki was one of 30 students selected nationwide. Her term lasted for nearly five months, during which time she lived, worked, and went to school in Washington, D.C.

Senate Page duties consist primarily of delivery of correspondence and legislative material within the Congressional complex. Pages live in a dorm near the capitol and attend classes in the early morning at the United States Senate Page School. Ogaki became interested in applying for the U.S. Senate Page Program after being appointed by State Sen. Maralyn Chase to serve as a page for one week in the Washington State Legislature.