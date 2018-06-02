NVC honors vets at 73rd Annual Memorial Day service

The Nisei Veterans Committee (NVC) held its annual Memorial Day service at Lake View Cemetery on Capitol Hill on May 28.

Major General Tracy Garrett, USMC (Ret.) was the keynote speaker in what has become one of the oldest and largest Memorial Day services in the Northwest, with several hundred gathering by the Nisei War Memorial. The 22-foot tall granite obelisk is inscribed with the sites of major campaigns of World War II in Europe and the Pacific, as well as the names of those killed in action from the Spanish-American War, WWI, WWII, the Korean Conflict, Vietnam, and Granada.

Seattle Buddhist Temple Boy Scout Troop 252 did the presentation of colors and the service ended with a presentation of floral wreaths in memory of the fallen heroes.