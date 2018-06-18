Northwest Asian Weekly

Living Future Hero award

Nori Catabay

At the annual Living Future sustainable design conference held in Seattle in May, King County green building project manager Nori Catabay was honored as a Living Future Hero.

Catabay, with King County Recycling and Environmental Services, leads the internal King County Green Building Team and provides green building technical training for County capital projects. She also manages the County’s sustainable infrastructure evaluation.

Catabay is also active in Seattle’s Filipino community.

