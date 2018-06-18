Leadership transition at PeaceTrees Vietnam

Quang Le, the long-time in-country director for PeaceTrees Vietnam, will be stepping down from his role effective June 30, 2018.

Le began his service at PeaceTrees Vietnam in 1997.

He worked with Quang Tri Province leadership to design and manage the construction of the PeaceTrees Friendship Village, including 100 homes, a kindergarten, a community hall, power, and water for residents.

Pham Thi Hoang Ha has been appointed to succeed Le — he has been with PeaceTrees for the last 16 years, most recently as a project manager.