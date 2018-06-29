How local APIs celebrate Independence Day

“Every Independence Day, I go to different beaches to watch the fireworks and eat a lot of ice cream with my family and friends. I went to Venice Beach in Los Angeles last year and I may visit Belmar Beach in New Jersey this year.” — Rithika Korrapolu
“I will give a street performance on the 4th and I will play around 50 songs. I have been playing saxophone for 42 years, but I have never read any music books because I have a learning disability. I can learn any song just by listening.” — Trevor Robinson
“I am going to take part in an event called Yankee Doodle Dash in Everett. It includes a 10K, 5K, and 1-mile race and I will be participating in the 5K run with my boyfriend and his mom.” — Stephany Angeles
“I will have holiday from July 4 to 8, and I plan to spend two nights at Olympic National Park with my wife and 13-month-old baby girl.” — Eddy Wu
“Usually, we have a potluck party on July 4 and there are nearly 20 children. All of us are from different cultures, some parents will share their special culture foods with everyone. Also, the children play with fireworks in the yard.” — Alisa Gill
“It will be my first year celebrating the American Independence Day and I will hang out with friends. We will spend time at a restaurant in downtown Seattle and go to Gas Works Park to watch fireworks display.” — Ankur Tomar
