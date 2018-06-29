Football co-captains mourned

By Staff

NORTHWEST ASIAN WEEKLY

A fundraising effort is still under way to help a Lynnwood family cover a family member’s funeral costs.

Sayon Savorn, 17, was found dead by his mother on June 9 — a victim of suicide.

Sheri Le Tada said her son first talked to her about depression in middle school. She posted on Facebook, “Sayon was the light, he was my everything, my best friend, a loving brother and an inspiration to so many.”

The community was shocked when Ryan Truong, also 17 and a teammate of Savorn, was found dead two days later. His obituary states that Truong “passed away unexpectedly in his sleep … only a mere 4 days away from graduating high school, due to cardiomyopathy.”

Truong was ready to start college in the fall and wanted to study computer science at the University of Washington. He was described as “goofy and silly and made others laugh and smile.”

Hundreds of their classmates gathered at the school wearing yellow on June 12 in honor of the two student-athletes. The football team said Sayon and Ryan’s jersey numbers, #11 and #25, will not be worn next season in memory of them.

A GoFundMe account (gofundme.com/fly-high-11-for-sayon) has been set up for Sayon’s family to help cover his funeral costs.

