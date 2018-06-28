Chinatown crash

By Staff

A man trying to park his car caused quite a commotion when he crashed instead into King Noodle restaurant on King Street near 6th Avenue on June 22.

Eddie Moy, 98, told bystanders that he meant to park his car, but heard a sudden loud noise. The next thing Moy knew, he had crashed his car.

The restaurant owners said some customers had just walked out, narrowly missing being hit, and most of the other customers were sitting in the back. The Seattle Fire Department said one woman inside the building was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Moy is a former waiter of Tai Tung restaurant — he’s retired after working there for 50 years. He was taken to the hospital as a precaution, and walked out the following day. Both Moy and King Noodle Restaurant have insurance coverage.

