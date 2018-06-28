Chinatown crash

By Staff
A man trying to park his car caused quite a commotion when he crashed instead into King Noodle restaurant on King Street near 6th Avenue on June 22.
Eddie Moy, 98, told bystanders that he meant to park his car, but heard a sudden loud noise. The next thing Moy knew, he had crashed his car.
The restaurant owners said some customers had just walked out, narrowly missing being hit, and most of the other customers were sitting in the back. The Seattle Fire Department said one woman inside the building was taken to the hospital in stable condition.
Moy is a former waiter of Tai Tung restaurant — he’s retired after working there for 50 years. He was taken to the hospital as a precaution, and walked out the following day. Both Moy and King Noodle Restaurant have insurance coverage.
Trevor W. Frith says
Many drivers much younger than this gentleman make the same mistake. Another right foot pedal error, part of the right foot braking epidemic. Let’s make sure we blame the driver, especially if they are a women or old (over 40!). Never blame the guys in charge of driver legislation and training who set the driver up to fail. They forced this driver to brake an automatic transmission vehicle with only the right foot. They did this knowing they had 0 Scientific Justification and that right foot braking is too complicated and difficult to mentally maintain with age, inefficient (poor stopping distance) and dangerous (subject to right foot pedal error) compared to the simpler and safer (But girly!) left foot braking method. See DOT HS 811 597, 812 058and 812 431 (spaces required). NHTSA refuses to use the term “right foot pedal errors” but instead calls it “pedal misapplication” and always blames the drivers for not being experts. Score to date, 150,000 dead (7 Every Day), millions injured, and billions in costs. The price male drivers, both in and out of government, are prepared to pay to maintain their systemic belief in a “Killer” braking method based on the scientific foundation of, “That’s the way it’s always been taught”! This is not about which braking method is safer but rather why they refuse to scientifically compare the two methods and continue to produce misinformation about other proposed braking methods. Was it driver error or the way we taught them to brake?