The Chinese American Citizens Alliance (CACA) Seattle held its 7th annual banquet on May 20, “Celebrating Unity & Fighting for Equality,” at China Harbor restaurant.

This year’s awards honored Harry Chan of Tai Tung Restaurant, Jeff Lew of lunchdebt.org to eliminate student lunch debts, and San Wan of Kin On, for their outstanding work, generosity, and volunteerism in the community. In addition, five local participants of the 2018 CACA National Essay Contest were celebrated.