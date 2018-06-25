Bellevue teens recognized

Interlake High School students Veenadhari Kollipara and Eshika Saxena received engraved bronze medallions on June 15, for being Distinguished Finalists for Washington in the 2018 Prudential Spirit of Community Awards.

Veenadhari, a senior, has spent the past three summers developing a multipurpose drone that can help farmers make smarter crop decisions by providing precise, accurate data on soil conditions across their fields.

Eshika, a junior, has coordinated a range of opportunities for girls to participate in engaging, hands-on STEM activities through TakeKnowledGe — the nonprofit she founded to address the gender gap she’s experienced as a young woman interested in math and technology.

The Prudential Spirit of Community Awards, conducted by Prudential Financial in partnership with the National Association of Secondary School Principals (NASSP), represent the United States’ largest youth recognition program based exclusively on volunteer community service.