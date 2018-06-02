Northwest Asian Weekly

You are here: Home / News / Community News / Names in the News / Abacus panel discussion

Abacus panel discussion

By Leave a Comment

From left: Marsha Chien, Connie So, Chanterelle Sung, Joseph Lachman, and Robert Chang. (Photo by John Liu)

The Wing Luke Museum hosted a screening and a panel discussion of “Abacus: Small Enough to Jail” on May 20. Chanterelle Sung — of the Sung family, owners of Abacus Federal Savings of Chinatown, N.Y. that were accused of mortgage fraud and indicted — was a part of the panel.

Following a 67-day trial, the jury found the bank not guilty of all charges.

The event was sponsored by Swedish Hospital and Jerry Lee, executive director of MG2 Foundation, who the was catalyst for the film screening in Seattle.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *