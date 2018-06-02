Abacus panel discussion

The Wing Luke Museum hosted a screening and a panel discussion of “Abacus: Small Enough to Jail” on May 20. Chanterelle Sung — of the Sung family, owners of Abacus Federal Savings of Chinatown, N.Y. that were accused of mortgage fraud and indicted — was a part of the panel.

Following a 67-day trial, the jury found the bank not guilty of all charges.

The event was sponsored by Swedish Hospital and Jerry Lee, executive director of MG2 Foundation, who the was catalyst for the film screening in Seattle.