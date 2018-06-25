2018 Edwin M. Lee Community Leadership Award

Michelle Ma, Nghi Quan, and Callie Chinn each received awards of $1,000 at the Franklin High School Senior Awards Night on June 13.

This was the inaugural presentation of the Edwin M. Lee Community Leadership Award by The Lee Family. Ed Lee, the first Asian American mayor of San Francisco, passed away last December. A Franklin alumnus, Lee inspired each student to “live your life boldly,” and “keep the doors open for others.” The three award recipients embodied these traits based on their academic and community achievements, and their goals for the future.