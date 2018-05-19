WSU football coach and some lawmakers visit Cambodia

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Washington State football coach Mike Leach and three state legislators are visiting Cambodia, where they met with the prime minister and other government officials earlier this month.

A university spokesman says Leach is paying his own way for the trip, which is not connected to any Washington State University business.

Photos posted on Twitter show Leach, along with state Sens. Mike Baumgartner and Doug Ericksen, and state Rep. Vincent Buys, in meetings with Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen.

The Spokesman-Review reports it was unclear whether the politicians were paying for the trip themselves or traveling as guests of a private or government organization.

A website called Fresh News International reported the four met on May 7 with the Cambodia prime minister and other dignitaries at Phnom Penh’s Peace Palace.