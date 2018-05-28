WSBA changes

Rajeev Majumdar was sworn in as president-elect of the Washington State Bar Association (WSBA)’s Board of Governors on May 17, and Jean Kang was elected to serve as the Governor of District 7-South, succeeding James Doane.

Majumdar focuses his practice on civil litigation and business-oriented law at the Law Offices of Roger Ellingson, PS in Blaine.

He received his undergraduate degree in biology and philosophy from the Albertson College of Idaho, master’s degrees in international affairs and public administration from the University of Washington, and his law degree from Seattle University School of Law.

Kang is a litigator at Smith Freed & Eberhard.

Prior to civil work, Jean served as a criminal deputy prosecuting attorney in Cowlitz County and King County. She speaks Korean fluently and volunteers in the Korean American community.

She received her undergraduate degree from the University of Washington and her law degree from the Seattle University School of Law.