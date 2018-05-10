“Why is it important to celebrate your heritage?”

“Celebrating our heritage keeps our communities together, passes on values, traditions, and meanings through the different generations. Especially for the Lao American community, the celebration is always the most beautiful and fulfilling to keep our culture and heritage alive.” — Commissioner Ekkarath Sisavatdy
“It helps us remember who we are and where are families journeyed from. As a refugee and immigrant, it is important to keep our culture, language, and traditions. We need to keep it because it is a part of our history.” — Linh Thach
“It is important to celebrate our heritage because we need it to guide our communities. It gives pride to the community to understand where are roots are from and helps us connect with each other. APDC understands this and will continue to support API Heritage Month.” — Peter Tsai
“It is important to celebrate our heritage because it is the way our culture will continue and grow. We have a duty to learn, collect, and nurture the traditions and artifacts, but also to share it with our communities and everyone we meet.” — Marcy and Noah Quitugua
“I find that celebrating our heritage, especially the API Heritage Month celebration, is really special. I am amazed at how many different cultures and people came together to celebrate.” — Luna Lee
“It is important to celebrate our heritage because it is a time to share our cultures and for all of us to learn about our own culture and heritage.” — Howard Wu
“It is important to celebrate our heritage because it breathes life and meaning into our identities and our knowledge of who we are. It is always important to explore the past and see how our heritage is with us today.” — Kalei Okalani Onzuka
