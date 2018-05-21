Veteran pharmaceutical executive joins ICHS

International Community Health Services (ICHS) announced on May 8 that Rachel Koh has been named senior director of pharmacy services, a newly created leadership position that will drive enhancements to ICHS’ pharmacy capabilities. Koh will be responsible for the administration of ICHS’s retail pharmacy operations, management of medication and vaccines within ICHS clinics, and developing new models of pharmacy care for ICHS’ senior services programs.

Koh most recently served as the vice president of clinical product strategy for ZeOmega. She has also served in pharmacy leadership roles for organizations, including Community Health Plan of Washington, Group Health Cooperative, and Eckerd Drugs. Koh has a MBA from the University of Washington and a bachelor’s of pharmacy from the University of Kansas.

“I’m excited about joining ICHS and returning to the nonprofit sector,” said Koh. “As a first generation immigrant, I feel a strong connection to the ICHS mission and the communities it serves.”