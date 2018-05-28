SFD Lifetime Achievement award

On May 16, Seattle Fire Department (SFD) employees and members of the community were honored at the Annual Awards Luncheon held at the Seattle Sheraton Hotel, in collaboration with the Seattle Rotary Club.

Among the honorees was Loi Birge, who received a Lifetime Achievement award. She was the only Asian American to be honored.

Birge, a Vietnamese American, has worked for the SFD for 39 years, spending most of her time entering over one million hard-copy health records into the department system. Co-workers say she brings positive energy to the workplace and will be greatly missed by the department when she retires in the summer.