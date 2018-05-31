RVC seeking diverse leaders to join its team

Rainier Valley Corps (RVC), a Seattle-based nonprofit, is hiring. RVC is looking for an operations support program manager, a development and communications associate, and an organizational development consultant. RVC’s mission is promoting social justice by cultivating leaders of color, strengthening organizations led by communities of color, and fostering collaboration between diverse communities. It is based in Seattle’s Rainier Valley, one of the most diverse neighborhoods in the country.

To learn more or apply to these positions, visit rainiervalleycorps.org/careers.