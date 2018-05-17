On May 7, the Metropolitan King County Council proclaimed May 2018 as Asian Pacific American Heritage Month, to honor people of API descent, and enrich our county’s culture, economy, and identity.

We asked: What are some of the ways AAPIs have contributed to American society?

Claudia Balducci, King County Councilmember:

“Chun Ching Hock was Seattle’s first Chinese immigrant and became one of its earliest entrepreneurs when he established a store on the waterfront near Yesler Mill in 1868. He survived the 1886 anti-Chinese riots and the 1889 Seattle fire and was a wealthy and prominent figure in Seattle.

His store eventually moved to King Street to the space that the Wing Luke Museum currently occupies.

Asian Pacific American women emerged as local elected leaders in the 1970s, starting with the election of Ruby Chow as the first Asian American person elected to the King County Council.”

Rod Dembowski, King County Councilmember:

“For over a century, Asian Pacific Americans have served our region, our country, our military, and our economy. We all benefit from the diversity and richness that Asian Pacific Americans have brought to our region, and it’s a privilege to recognize Asian Pacific Heritage month.”

Derek Lum, APACE/APACEvotes:

“Through the leaders that have come from our communities to do great things for all of society. This includes leaders in government, business, and the nonprofit sectors. And by showing that an increasingly diverse group of people can come together around common concerns and push for greater equity.”

Michael Itti, Commission on Asian Pacific American Affairs:

“Over many decades, Asian American and Pacific Islander activists have fought against stereotypes, discrimination, and racism in every aspect of society by championing social justice issues and founding nonprofit organizations to improve the lives of Washingtonians, particularly immigrants and refugees. AAPI civic leaders continue to promote equity and inclusion in public policies and programs so a person’s language ability, zip code, or citizenship status should not predict or be a barrier to their health outcomes, quality of education, and economic opportunity.”