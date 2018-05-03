Okazaki retiring from Neighborhood House

By Staff

NORTHWEST ASIAN WEEKLY

SEATTLE — Neighborhood House announced on April 15 that its executive director, Mark Okazaki, will retire in the fall of 2019 after 18 years of service.

The Neighborhood House Board of Trustees will begin engaging a broad range of stakeholders to inform the search, selection, and transition process for the new executive director.

One of the oldest social service agencies in the Puget Sound region, Neighborhood House serves over 14,000 of our region’s immigrant, refugee, and low-income community members each year.

Under Okazaki’s leadership, the organization has quadrupled its budget from $5 million to $20 million, bringing services to some of King County’s most isolated residents and underserved communities.

“During my time at Neighborhood House, we have accomplished a lot and I am filled with pride every day,” said Okazaki.

Neighborhood House Board of Trustee President Aubrey Seffernick said, “So many successful programs have been added to address the needs of the communities we serve and none of that would have been possible without Mark’s leadership.”

