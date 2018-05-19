Nielsen: Asian Americans outpace all other ethnic groups in growth, spending power

By Staff

Nielsen’s 2018 Asian American Consumer Report, Asian Americans: Digital Lives and Growing Influence, released on May 8 revealed that Asian American consumers are growing faster than the general population and maintaining income and education rates higher than any other racial or ethnic group.

As the fastest growing ethnic group, Asian Americans’ consumer buying power has grown exponentially to $986 billion, up 257 percent since 2000, versus 97 percent for all of the United States.

This year’s report highlights Asian American consumers as predictive adopters of new media and technology — including the platforms consumers use to watch their favorite shows, what they buy online, and which apps they choose to enhance their everyday lives.

According to the Nielsen report, Asian Americans are showing incredible growth in mainstream influence as social influencers, food bloggers, and talented U.S. athletes.

Highlights of Asian Americans: Digital Lives and Growing Influence: