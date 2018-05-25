LETTER: Instead of Cinco de Mayo…

Dear Editor,

Instead of celebrating May 5 as Cinco de Mayo, I believe we’d all seem better informed if taught to celebrate much more important things that occurred on this day. For example, May 5 is set aside as Children’s Day to respect children’s personalities and to celebrate their happiness. It’s observed by a billion people in Japan, Korea, China, Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Macau.

And what about Europe Day, the holiday that celebrates formation of the Council of Europe?

This one promotes cooperation between all countries of Europe in the areas of legal standards, human rights, democratic development, the rule of law, and cultural cooperation. It’s celebrated in 47 nations by 800 million people.

Most also ignore Liberation Day in Ethiopia, Denmark, and the Netherlands. This one celebrates the day that German and Italian forces surrendered at the end of World War II. Ethiopia also celebrates Patriots’ Victory Day on May 5. It commemorates Ethiopian patriots who resisted the Italian invasion leading up to WWII. Notably, the WWII victory in Europe is celebrated all over the world on days near May 5. In the United States, it officially is recognized as May 8, but most ignore it, presumably because our leftist education system and big media never promote it.

These other days in May are at least as important as the revered Mexican holiday. By comparison, Cinco de Mayo celebrates a one-day gunfight that was not a major strategic win in the war against the French. Instead, this day celebrates a morale boost to the Mexican army and generally is observed only in the Mexican state of Puebla — and of course U.S. media and schools.

Besides, the Monroe Doctrine deserves most of the credit for that small victory. Ironically, France was our friend during the American Revolution and neutral during the Civil War when the Mexican skirmish occurred. The Monroe Doctrine also was diplomatically responsible for retaining France as an ally through the wars. It makes me wonder why we’d celebrate a victory over an important ally.

I’m sure others have holidays for which they wish recognition, but these are the ones I wish big media and our schools would teach our students on May 5. Since none of these things are known by our students, perhaps the goal is to indoctrinate rather than educate. As a minimum, I’d advise everyone to forget about this one. Perhaps Latinos and Mexicans in America should celebrate Ocho de Mayo instead of a relatively insignificant day in one of the world’s most corrupt nations.

Sincerely,

— Gene Ralno