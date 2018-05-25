LETTER: A PR stunt against Starbucks?

Dear Editor,

I would like to respond to your editorial in the April 21-27 issue “Being Black at Starbucks.”

I believe that race had nothing to do with those men’s arrest.

Suppose two men went into Tai Tung and sat there and would never order. When requested to leave, they refused. When police arrived and they continued to refuse to leave, what are the options? Could any business survive with non-paying persons occupying their seats?

Perhaps two clever men saw an opportunity to enrich themselves by creating a public relations scene.

Sincerely

— Glee Folsom, Edmonds