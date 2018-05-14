ICHS Bloom Gala

International Community Health Services (ICHS) raised $250,000 at its 2018 Bloom Gala at the Sheraton Seattle on May 5. The money will support health services for those who cannot afford to pay for them.

Major gifts included $25,000 from the KeyBank Foundation, $20,000 from the Sheng Yen Lu Foundation and $10,000 from the Ark and Winnie Chin Foundation.

This year’s gala celebrated ICHS’ 45th anniversary. Janyce Ko Fisher, Hiroshi Nakano, Dorothy Wong, Dr. Alan Chun, and Hermes Shahbazian were honored with the Sapphire Leadership Award for their contributions and leadership, and director Ron Chew and CEO Teresita Batayola were recognized for their pivotal impact.