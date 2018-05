Jordan Fong broke the all-time Washington state high school hammer record for both boys and girls that has stood for eight years. On April 24, Fong threw the hammer 177 feet, 7 inches to win the event and set a new state record. It placed her second in the nation, surpassing her personal best of 167-1, set in June 2017.

Fong, a senior at Kentlake High School, will be attending Stanford University on a track and field scholarship.