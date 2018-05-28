First South Asian to be elected in Oregon

Susheela Jayapal, 55, was elected as a member of the Board of Commissioners of Multnomah County in Oregon on May 15.

She is the older sister of U.S. Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-Seattle) — who was the first ever Indian American woman elected to the House of Representatives.

In 1983, at the age of 20, Susheela Jayapal earned her undergraduate degree in economics from Swarthmore College.

After working for two years as a financial analyst, Susheela earned her law degree from the University of Chicago Law School.

She was a litigator at law firms in San Francisco and Portland, and then became the general counsel at Adidas America.