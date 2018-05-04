Doug Baldwin receives MLK Medal of Distinguished Service

By Staff

NORTHWEST ASIAN WEEKLY

Doug Baldwin was recognized on April 30 with the Martin Luther King, Jr. Medal of Distinguished Service.

“Dr. King understood the importance of the opportunities athletes had to use their platforms for positive social change,” said Metropolitan King County Councilmember Dave Upthegrove. “Doug’s commitment to service in Renton and all of the communities in King County embodies that vision — and we are better for it.”

As soon as he became a member of the Seattle Seahawks, Baldwin — whose grandmother is Filipino — made the city of Renton his home. Baldwin partnered with the City of Renton and the Renton School District to design and build the Family First Community Center in the Cascade/Benson Hill area. The area is home to nearly a quarter of Renton’s population, with 12 percent living below the poverty line with over 20 percent 14 years or younger. This center will provide a variety of programs, including youth sports, art and music classes, group exercise, English as a second language classes, and much more. Healthpoint, a nonprofit health center, will also provide services in the facility. Construction is expected to begin by the end of this year.

The MLK Medal of Distinguished Service recognizes those who have gone above and beyond in their efforts to make a difference in communities across King County in answer to Dr. King’s question: “What are you doing for others?”

