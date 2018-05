The Chinese Information and Service Center (CISC) celebrated its 46th annual Friendship Dinner and Auction on May 19 at the Seattle Marriott Waterfront Hotel, and raised $150,000.

The theme of the gala, “Come Together,” reflects CISC’s goal of providing services that help immigrants to overcome barriers, facilitate transitions, and promote integration into the mainstream community.

Robert Mak emceed the event and there was a special performance by Rosa Leung.