B of A promotes Kim Vu

Bank of America named Kim Vu as its new Market Executive.

The former manager of Enterprise Business and Community Engagement, Vu now works alongside the market president in helping to drive the bank’s responsible growth strategy across Seattle by connecting businesses, families, and individuals to Bank of America’s banking and investment teams.

A first-generation Vietnamese American, Vu lives in Capitol Hill and earned her bachelor’s degree in business management from San Jose State University and master’s degree in leadership from Saint Mary’s College of California.

Vu has been recognized as one of 100 Women of Influence, 40 Under 40, and a Woman of Distinction in Banking & Finance by the Silicon Valley Business Journal.