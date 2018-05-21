2018 Congressional Arts Competition winners

Rep. Pramila Jayapal announced the winners of Washington’s 7th District 2018 Congressional Arts Competition on May 3.

Zhen Williams of Chief Sealth International High School took first place, Marlowe Pody of Garfield High School came in second, and Min Jeong Lee of Shoreline Christian School rounded out the top three.

Zhen’s painting will be displayed in the U.S. Capitol Building for one year. Jayapal will hang the second place entry in her congressional office.

Six high schools from around the district participated in this year’s contest.